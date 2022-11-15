The Finance Minster’s lawyers are demanding evidence to back the Minority’s allegations against Ken Ofori-Atta.

This follows the Speaker’s referral of a motion of censure vote to an eight-member committee for the perusal of the proposition.

Gabby Otchere-Darko, who is leading Mr Ofori-Atta’s legal team, wants the Minority legislators to provide particulars to support their specific claims.

This, he says, will enable his client adequate scope to better assess the allegations based on which his removal is being pushed for.

To Mr Otchere-Darko, any development beyond this point may amount to ambushing the embattled Minister with questions that may be outside the scope of the probe.

“If we are not careful there will be surprises at every turn of the proceedings,” he added.

The NDC side is being led by Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu and Ranking Member on Finance Committee, Cassiel Ato Forson.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on Thursday, November 10, constituted the Committee, which has seven days to submit its report.

It comprises Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Bernard Ahiafor on the Minority side and Patrick Yaw Boamah, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi and Andrew Agyapa Mercer from the Majority side.

