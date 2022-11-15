Ghanaian shot stopper, Jojo Wollacott, is expected to join the Black Stars as the team prepares ahead of the 2020 World Cup, Qatar.

Wollacott together with Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Richard Ofori and Baba Iddrisu, missed out on the Black Stars final 26 squad for the World Cup due to injury.

However, the date is not yet known as he is scheduled to undergo a successful surgery this week after sustaining injury while warming up ahead of Charlton Athletic game at Burton last Saturday.

“My understanding is that following surgery he will still meet up with the Ghana squad and remain a key member of their travelling party. Knowing Jojo as I do he will respond to this setback with great maturity and a determination to come back even stronger. It goes without saying that Jojo will receive our full love, care and support throughout this coming period,” Charlton Athletic manager, Ben Garner, said at the club’s official website.

The 26-year-old, who has capped 11 times for the national team, played a major role in Ghana’s qualification to the Mundial at the expense of Nigeria.