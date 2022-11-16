Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, a Member of the eight-Member Adhoc Committee, has engaged in a heated argument with Gabby Otchere-Darko who appeared on Tuesday as the lawyer for Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

This emanated from a comment Mr Otchere-Darko made, asking the Minority to stop springing surprises.

He described questions from the North Tongu MP as political, stating he should organise a press meeting to say those things but not advantageously use the Committee sitting to do his own thing.

This did not sit well with the lawmaker who told Mr Otchere-Darko that he cannot come to Parliament and throw his weight about. This made tempers to go high but this time, the Co-Chairman and Adansi-Asokwa MP, KT Hammond came in to stop the brawl.

Mr Otchere-Darko subsequently questioned the judicial jurisdiction of the Committee on the issues raised by the Minority and demanded that they furnish his client, Mr Ofori-Atta with all the documents they intend to rely on during the investigation.

He believes it will be in the interest of fairness and justice for the minister to adequately respond to each of the seven issues against him.

Audio attached above: