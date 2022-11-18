Political Scientist, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has expressed dissatisfaction with the Minority over the probe of its censure motion against Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The Associate Professor at the University of Ghana (Legon) has indicated the Minority caucus has been uninspiring.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Professor Gyampo said the caucus raised the hope of Ghanaians with its Censure Motion against the embattled Minister.

He stated he has closely monitored the process and from the response of Mr Ofori-Atta, some of the issues were mere hard truths.

“The Minority has been uninspiring because the things to say to censure a minister are not like a rally talk which will not be subject to scrutiny. The kind of things they said to raise hope of Ghanaians about the Minister’s sack was quite interesting. But the Minister’s interaction with the committee shows their issues were mere hard truths,” he said.

To him, the posture of the Minority is becoming one too many and it appears “we have a Minority that tends to give the public high expectations about them.

“The Minority should advise themselves because when it matters, they are not able to actively combat to satisfy those high expectations.”

Mr Ofori -Atta is facing an ad-hoc committee following a motion of censure from the Minority.

He has been accused of gross mismanagement of the economy, and conflict of interest among others.

But addressing the Adhoc Committee on Friday, Mr Ofori-Atta said his efforts despite the global pressures on the economy have been to protect the public purse.

