Kofi Donkor, husband and manager of gospel musician, Celestine Donkor, has reacted to the leaked videos that capture singer Joyce Blessing drunk and begging for forgiveness from a man she named Kwame.

The said video has once again attracted a ‘bad name’ for the gospel musician who for almost two years has been in the news over her broken marriage to her husband and former manager, Dave Joy.

Kofi Donkor in a Facebook post on Wednesday educated the public, especially persons bent on destroying the singer’s brand that there was nothing wrong with her “sipping wine”.

“Whoever is doing this to Joyce Blessing should know that she is just a divorcee and not a murderer. Is she the only person to have been divorced in life? She is sipping wine and so? Since when did drinking wine become a crime? By the way, what is the first miracle Jesus did? (Read John 2). I am not here to teach the theology of wine. Nobody has the right to condemn anyone,” he noted.

Parts of Kofi Donkor’s open letter encouraged the singer to stay strong and fight to the end.

