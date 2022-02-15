Gospel musician, Celestine Donkor, has put out one word of advice to couples who are looking up to solidifying their relationships for a lifetime.

In an interview on Adom FM‘s weekend show, Entertainment Hall, the gospel musician asked lovers to look past challenges in relationships though they are inevitable.

According to her, she has been successfully married to her husband for 16 years because she doesn’t make challenges a core part of her problems.

The ‘Agbebolo’ hitmaker advised couples to treat challenges as a visitor that will eventually leave their home when it comes to visit.

“We don’t let anything come between us… there are challenges… there is no marriage without them… We handle challenges as a visitor. It will definitely leave. The marriage doesn’t have to go down. There are some things that you have to pay attention to,” she said.

“We’ve been married for 16 years,” she climaxed the interview.

