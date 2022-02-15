The Ashanti Regional Deputy Health Director, Dr Rita Larsen-Reigndorf, has joined the epilepsy community in commemorating the International epilepsy day which is observed on the second Monday of every year.

Speaking to the media, in Kumasi, the day is marked to relieve public fear and ignorance, prejudice, and social stigma associated with epilepsy.

“International Epilepsy Day seeks to raise awareness and educate the general public on the true facts about epilepsy and the urgent need for improved treatment, better care, and greater investment in research,” she said.

Dr Larsen-Reigndorf said many patients of epilepsy are living in the shadows for fear of being stigmatised, hence reluctant to speak out.

According to her, epilepsy is a chronic non-communicable disease of the brain that affects people of all ages which has no effect on anyone who comes in contact with the patient.

Sixty-five million people around the world live with epilepsy making it one of the most common neurogical conditions.

In Ghana, an estimated one percent (300,000 people) of the population live with epilepsy and only 15 percent of those diagnosed are on treatment.

“A lot can be done to improve the quality of life of the people with epilepsy. It is possible to diagnose and treat most people with epilepsy at the primary healthcare level without the use of sophisticated equipment,” she told the media.

“For many people living with epilepsy, the misconception and discrimination can be more difficult to overcome than the seizure themselves,” she said.

Ashanti Regional Health Director, Dr Emmanuel Tinkorang, also entreated the public to open their arms for people living with epilepsy to make them feel that they belong.

“Ghana is one of the countries that have achieved the WHO Programme on reducing the epilepsy treatment gap and the mental health Gap Action Programme,” he stated.

“These projects have focused on expanding the skills of primary care and non-specialist health providers at the community level to diagnose, treat and follow up people with epilepsy, ” he said.

“These pilot programmes have led to a considerable increase in access to treatment for epilepsy,” he added.