Nigerian celebrities have flooded social media with messages of condolences for their colleague, Yul Edochie, as he buries son.

Yul’s first son, Kambilichukwu, whom he welcomed with his estranged wife, May Edochie, passed away on March 30 after he slumped while playing football.

Barely a month on, the private funeral of the 16-year-old has been held amid prayers for strength and comfort.

Veteran actress and grandaunt of the deceased, Rita Edochie, who made the announcement prayed for God’s wings over the remaining family members.

Other celebrities including Victoria Inyama have taken to their social media platforms to commiserate with Yul.

Since the passing of their son, neither Yul nor May have broken their silence and have been absent on the social media front.