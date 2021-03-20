The final funeral rites for the celebrated photographer, Emmanuel Yeboah Bobbie, popularly known as Bob Pixel, is underway.

News of Bob Pixel’s death, which surfaced on social media on February 25, took many Ghanaians by surprise with many tributes pouring in from all walks of life.

Today, he is laid in state at his Ablekuma residence where family, friends, colleagues and sympathisers have gathered to pay their last respects to the iconic craftsman.

Interment will take place at the Ablekuma Cemetery in Accra later today.

On Sunday, March 21, there will be a Thanksgiving Service at the Pentecostal International Worship Centre at Ablekuma at 7:00am.