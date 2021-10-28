Nigerians have raised concerns over the health of one of their celebrities over an alarming video of him that has gone viral.

Former Big Brother Nigeria Season 5 housemate, Omashola, was spotted looking shabby with a black polythene bag beside him, as though he was mentally challenged.

He appeared to have lost weight, and his hair and beard bushy, unkempt.

The video was shared by his colleague and former housemate, Ike Onyema who disclosed another concerned person alerted him about the development.

“I just hope this is some sort of skit or movie @sholzy23 After seeing your last post, should I be worried? You haven’t been active on social media since your last post…call me!,” Ike posted alongside the video.

This comes days after Omashola posted a lengthy write-up on how depression is gradually swallowing him up.

Following the death of his parents, Omashola indicated that he was in a lonely world despite being surrounded by people.