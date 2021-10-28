USM Alger striker, Kwame Opoku, has cautioned Hearts of Oak following the CAF Confederation Cup draw held on Tuesday.

The Phobians, after being crashed out of the Champions League, dropped to CAF’s second tie competition.

The Ghana Premier League champions were wallopped by 6-1 in the return game against Wydad Athletic Club in Casablanca to end the tie 6-2 on aggregate.

The draw saw the Hearts of Oak facing Algerian side, JS Saoura in the playoffs of the Confederations Cup.

Kwame Opoku

Opoku, who moved to Algeria earlier this year from Asante Kotoko and having played against Saoura, the lanky forward has advised Samuel Boadu and his charges not to undermine the capabilities of the North African side.

READ ALSO

“The team is financially stable. No one should underrate them. They invest well in the playing squad. In my first game played for USMA, we played against them and I can say that they are a really good side. Just last two weeks they came down to beat us on our own turf and so you can imagine how good they are,” the former Asante Kotoko striker revealed on Kumasi-based Ashh FM.

The goal-poacher also wished the Ghanaian side well ahead of the tie.

“Let me wish Hearts of Oak well in their upcoming games against Saoura. I know something about the Saoura club who are from the Southern part of Algeria,” he added.

“Most of the times they are based in Algiers, they train in Algiers, do everything here. They only go to Saoura to play their home games. In terms of Africa, they play their home games at our stadium,” he said.