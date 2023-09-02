The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central has slammed the Office of the Special Prosecutor for not complying fully with its Act in applying to the court for the confirmation of the seizure and freezing of the accounts of the former Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation, Cecilia Dapaah.

Mahama Ayariga says the OSP has been negligent in discharging its duties and thus must be called out.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, September 2, Mr Ayariga asked the OSP to follow the law.

According to him, the courts are there for everyone and not just the OSP.

“The law says apply for confirmation of the seizure within seven days and I am saying that the Special Prosecutor did not do that. He didn’t do that.”

“He has been negligent and he is trying to throw dust into our eyes by issuing this long convoluted statement. The courts are there for everybody so let’s not blame the court.”

The Financial and Economic Division of an Accra High Court on Thursday, August 31, ordered the Office of the Special Prosecutor to return all monies seized from the embattled former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

The Court ordered that this ruling be complied with within seven days.

The Court also said it cannot confirm the freezing of her bank accounts and other properties.

But in response to the Court’s order, the OSP in a statement said it respects the directive but disagrees with it because it is erroneous.

“While the OSP respects the Court’s decision, it disagrees with the decision of the Court. First, the OSP believes that the Court’s computation of the time limitation is, with respect, erroneous.”

“The OSP searched three (3) private residences associated with Ms. Dapaah over the course of two (2) weeks. The searches and discovery were ongoing during that period. There is little doubt that the OSP filed its application within the statutory window once the search and discovery window is considered.”

The OSP further clarified that its decision to freeze the accounts was not based on public sentiments as it is purported.

“The freezing order was not based on public sentiments. Rather, it was based on court processes filed in a criminal matter before the Circuit Court, Accra involving Ms. Dapaah as the complainant. Further, the freezing order was effected to aid the investigation, as required by law, not on the basis of the investigation, as indicated by the Court. Therefore, it cannot be said that the OSP did not carry out proper investigations to warrant the freezing order. The investigation has only commenced, and it is ongoing.”

The OSP is investigating Madam Dapaah for corruption and corruption-related offences following the revelation that she was keeping more than $1 million in her house.

