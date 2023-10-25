The Chief Justice has requested a request by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to remove Justice Edward Twum from Cecilia Dapaah‘s case.

The office had demanded the removal of the judge from the former Sanitation Minister’s case, accusing him of showing bias.

The OSP was of the view that Justice Twum appears to be highly prejudiced against the office and the person of the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng.

However, the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, has dismissed the petition.

The OSP announced the development in a post on social media.

“By a letter dated 25 October 2023, the Judicial Secretary informed the Special Prosecutor that, the Chief Justice is unable to accede to the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s (OSP) request for his lordship Justice Edward Twum to be recused and removed from all cases involving the OSP pending before him,” the post read.

Justice Twum, on Thursday, October 12, was forced to adjourn sitting until the Chief Justice responded to the petition for his removal.

ALSO READ:

Read the post below: