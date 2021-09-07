A CCTV has captured moment a lady spiked the drink of a man believed to be her lover during an outing.

The footage, which has gone viral, shows them enjoying their drinks amidst a conversation.

In the spur of the moment, the man, who already appeared tipsy excused himself probably to use the washroom.

However, after walking a few metres away from the supposed lover, the woman removed the unknown substance which had been hidden in her blouse.

She cautiously looked around to be sure she was not being watched and poured part in the drink.

The man, who suspected no foul play, returned to enjoy his drink, making social media users who have chanced on the video anxious about what could happen to him.

Watch the video attached below: