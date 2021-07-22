The Greda Estates home of the Managing Editor of the Day Break Newspaper, Prince Prah, was on Wednesday dawn broken into by suspected robbers.

The criminals first removed the battery in his car and used his car jerk to open wide the burglar-proof at the window to gain entry into his room.

Prior to that, they had managed to destroy the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) in the apartment around 3:30 am, without the slightest suspicion.

They made away with his laptop, Huawei tablet and Huawei Y5 phone.

The visibly flustered editor told AdomOnline that he has reported the incident to the Nungua Police Command and investigation has commenced.

He appealed to the public to assist the police with any information that would lead to the arrest of the criminals.