The Vicar General of the Konongo-Mampong diocese of the Catholic Church, Reverend Father Augustine Owusu Sekyere, has died.

Father Owusu, who doubles as the administrator of St Paul’s Cathedral, Mampong, passed on on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

He reportedly passed on at about 7:30 pm at the Mampong District Hospital with the cause of death yet to be known.

He was 62 years.

ALSO READ:

His death was confirmed in a statement signed by the Konongo-Mampong Bishop, Reverend Joseph Osei-Bonsu.

Read the full statement below: