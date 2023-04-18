A 24-year-old carpenter, Yahaya Abdul Fatau, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment for stealing a Haojue motorbike valued GHS8,500.

The accused was sentenced by the Bole district Magistrate Court presided over by His Worship Edward Essel on additional charges of conspiracy to cause crime.

He pleaded guilty to the offences.

The prosecutor in this case, Chief Inspector Abdulai Awuni, briefing the court, stated that, the accused persons Yahaya Abdul Fatau and his accomplice known as Saani who is at large stole the motorbike with registration number M-22-UW 5864 from Gendabour heading towards Kalba in the Sawla District of the Savannah region.

Chief Awuni added that, the accused person was given a hot chase by some youth of Kunfusi who saw him stealing motorbike.

Upon arrest, he denied stealing with the explanation that, he was asked by a friend to hand it over to a third party in Kalba.

The accused was handed over to police in Tuna for further investigations and interrogation.

By court, the accused who pleaded guilty simplicity was handed a two years imprisonment sentence to set as deterrent to the youth in Savannah region.