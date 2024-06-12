CardPay, an emerginbg fintech company, is proud to announce its participation in GITEX Africa 2024 (https://GITEXAfrica.com/), the continent’s premier technology and innovation event held in Marrakech, Morocco, from May 29th to 31st.

CardPay showcased its innovative suite of secure and accessible payment solutions designed to empower students with financial wellness across Africa. Attendees had the opportunity to explore CardPay’s offerings, including:

* **Seamless Mobile Payment Solutions:** CardPay’s mobile payment solutions focus on the use cases of students. As such, they have developed a host of features covering maximum cash touch points to truly provide for cash-lite eductaional campuses.

* **Banking-as-a-platform solution:** While mantaininbg their own expertise in the payments vertical, CardPay has partnered with fintechs operating in different verticals to allow its student user base access to a complete suite of financial products and services, thus ensuring their true financial well-being.

* **Financial Literacy Objectives:** CardPay is committed to imparting financial literacy objectives in creative and practicle ways more suited to the Gen Z population.

**[We envision CardPay to be a students’ first and forever mobile wallet account.]** “[Through CardPay, we aim to raise a new generation of students, with a focus in their financial well-being, who understand the fundamentals of personal finance, and are able to make decisions which are in their best longterm interest]”, said [Mr. Shamsi], [Founder and CEO] at CardPay. “[It has been a wonderful event so far, we are excited to see so many players in the Fintech industry trying to make an impact].”

” Innovators, policymakers, consumers, and investors – all stakeholders are present under one roof trying to work on a better sustainable future. Events like these are very important to foster the ecosystem.]”, concluded [Khuzaima Saeed, CTO – CardPay].

“[We really enjoyed the panel talks and discussions with the industry experts. Their insightful conversation has been really beneficial for young aspiring entrepreneurs. We eagerly look forward to the next GITEX!]”, concluded [Mr. Anas Siddiqui].

CardPay’s participation in GITEX Africa 2024 underscores the company’s commitment to driving innovation and financial inclusion across the emerging economies. By providing secure, convenient, and accessible payment solutions, CardPay is empowering businesses and consumers to thrive in the digital age.

Contact:

[Abdur Rehman Shamsi]

[Founder and CEO]

[ar.shamsi@cardpay.com.pk]

About CardPay:

CardPay is an emerging fintech company that provides secure and innovative payment solutions for youth and studenst based on their unique use cases and cash touch points. The company is committed to driving financial inclusion and empowering growth across emerging markets.