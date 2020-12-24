A 23-year-old Federal College of Education (Technical) Akoka student, Dare Williams, shocked the police with his reason for a robbery.

According to reports by Instablog9ja, the student was arrested for snatching a vehicle from a hiring service driver in Nigeria.

When quizzed about the intent of the murder, the budding musician confessed he committed the crime because he was desperate to feature either Davido or Runtown.

With the Toyota Corolla having enough value, he lured his friend, Bethel Chukwuocha, 18, to help him execute his plans.

Armed with a kitchen knife, the suspects, who ordered a ride from Lekki to Gbagada, said they threatened the driver with the weapon and sedatives to abandon the vehicle and his mobile phone.

He said his plan was to sell the vehicle for a million Naira so he would raise the money he needed to advance his music career.

He told reporters that he resorted to robbery after going round for help but got none.

