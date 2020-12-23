Eight persons have sustained gunshots wounds at Asesewa in the Eastern Region during a robbery attack.

The four robbers raided a mobile money vendor and dispossessed him of an undisclosed amount he had saved for the day.

According to reports, the armed men started shooting sporadically, injuring eight persons in the process.

Victim of Asesewa mobile money robbery

The victims, between 14 and 59 years are currently receiving treatment at the district Government Hospital.

They victims are: 14-year-old Gifty Akaboatse, Tetteh Belinda, 18, Cofi Esther and Ebenezer Kwao, both aged 22, Faustina Anani, 29, Tetteh Stephen, 36, Akabuatse Victor, aged 59 and Judith Degbor who is in critical condition.

Police efforts yielded no results as the robbers were far gone before they were called to the scene.

The police retrieved six BB empty Cartridge at the scene.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for the Eastern Regional Police Command, Francis Gomado confirmed the incident to Adom New and said police is investigating the issue.