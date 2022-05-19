Singer and rapper, Coded of 4×4 fame has disclosed that his former team member Captain Planet has blocked him.

According to him, his former partner’s reason for blocking him is best known to him.

Coded said this on Accra-based CTV on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

“He [Captain Planet] has still blocked me and I’ve not reached out to him because that is his personal decision, but his wife has not blocked me and we still follow each other,” Coded said.

He revealed that, the group 4×4 fell apart because Captain Planet and Fresh Prince wanted to go solo.

They had several hit songs like Yesi yesii, Mokoni, Waist & Power, World Trade Center among others.

Coded who is now out with a single titled ‘Dada Damoase’ also debunked reports that, he paid $20,000 by socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger to promote the song.

“Dada Damoase came from her. Out of respect, I placed a call to my senior brother Fred Nuamah to get in touch with her for me. So yes. I called her and that was the conversation,” Coded explained.