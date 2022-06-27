The road linking Cape Coast to Twifo Praso in the Central Region, which collapsed on Sunday, June 19, will be closed to traffic today for repair works.

Videos and photos showed a section of the road had completely caved in, rendering the route inaccessible.

This was caused by torrential rains in the region which saw the Surowi river overflowing its banks, causing the collapse of the bridge on the main Cape Coast to Twifo Praso road.

The bridge, which is known to serve commuters from Cape Coast to Jukwa and also from Dunkwa-On-Offin, was closed to traffic but subsequently reopened after initial repair works.

However, the Ghana Highways Authority has asked the users of the road to use the Cape Coast -Yamoransa- Assin Fosu to Twifo Praso road.

According to the Authority, this is to afford its engineers enough time to repair the road adequately.

The Head of Public Relations for the Ghana Highways Authority, Cecil Obodai Wentum, said it will be repaired on time to bring relief to affected commuters.

“The only problem or challenge was that there was the need for us to wait for the water to recede so that the contractor would start work,” Mr Wentum said.