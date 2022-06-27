Songstress, Mzvee says she has been under pressure from family and fans to get married.

Speaking on Hitz FM on Friday, she disclosed that her mother intermittently reminds her of a promise she made to her that she will marry in her 20s.

According to her, she personally gets worried about not settling down yet.

“I never knew it will get to this point where when I post a picture someone can comment, you, be there don’t go and get married. So not pressure from the fans or people on social media alone but even personally that unconscious pressure that I never thought I will have. My mum once in a while will call and say ‘it is your turn’ because all my sisters have…’you told me 27 now you are 28.’ Then the next day she says ‘you told me 28 now you are 29’,” she said.

“I won’t lie I get worried but it is there just that it is not that big,” she added.

Mzvee turned 30, on Thursday, June 23, 2022, and it appears the pressure is becoming unbearable.

Meanwhile, she is doing very well with her music career. She has released her latest album titled 10:30 to celebrate her 10th anniversary in the music industry which coincided with her 30th birthday celebration.

On June 25 she is hosting a 10:30 experience concert at the FrontBackAccra as part of the album and her birthday.