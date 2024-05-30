Canon Central and North Africa (www.Canon-CNA.com), a global leader in imaging solutions, makes its debut at GITEX Africa 2024, the largest technology and startup event on the continent happening from 29 – 31 May in Marrakech, Morocco. Canon’s participation at GITEX Africa is set to inspire creativity and innovation, forge valuable partnerships and relationships, and enhance the exchange of knowledge by demonstrating its entire ecosystem of consumer and business products and solutions.

‘WORLD UNSEEN’ EXHIBITION – A FIRST FOR AFRICA

A key highlight of Canon’s participation is the debut of its ‘World Unseen’ campaign in Africa. This is a unique photography exhibition designed to enable people with sight loss to better engage with the visual world. It also challenges sighted individuals to see imagery through different lenses.

The ‘World Unseen’ campaign is a groundbreaking initiative that embodies Canon’s commitment to accessibility and inclusivity in the creative arts field. By offering a sensory-rich experience, we aim to change how both sighted and visually impaired individuals engage with photography, making it an immersive and inclusive art form. The exclusive unveiling of the “World Unseen” exhibition at GITEX, led by Rashad Ghani, B2C Business Unit Director&Amine Djouahra, B2B Business Unit Director at Canon Central&North Africa, was inaugurated by Her Excellency Ms. Aawatif Hayar, Minister of Solidarity, Social Inclusion, and Family, alongside Mr. Hamid Nabil, the first blind Moroccan student to earn a Ph.D.

Her Excellency Aawatif Hayar, Minister of Solidarity, Social Inclusion, and Family in Morocco, highlighted the importance of the exhibition with the following statement:

“It is an immense honor to be here today at the launch of Canon’s World Unseen photography exhibition. This groundbreaking event marks a significant step towards fostering inclusivity and reshaping how we perceive the world, particularly for those with sight loss. By providing visually impaired and partially sighted individuals with an opportunity to engage with photography through elevated prints, audio descriptions, soundscapes, and braille, Canon is not only making art accessible but also challenging societal perceptions. This exhibition exemplifies how, by adapting our surroundings and approaches, we can remove barriers and empower everyone to participate fully in life. It invites us all to experience images from a different perspective, fostering empathy and understanding, and it stands as a testament to the profound impact that art and technology can have on personal development and social inclusion.”

The campaign believes that photography is an incredibly powerful medium that can push the imagination. It is designed for everyone- blind, partially sighted, and sighted – by transforming how we all experience photography. This exhibition features works from world-renowned photographers and Canon ambassadors Muhammed Muheisen and Yagazie Emezi, from the MENA region. Visitors will experience photography through elevated prints, audio descriptions, soundscapes, and braille for a tactile connection with the powerful images and stories they tell.

According to WHO data, 2.2 billion people have some form of visual impairment globally (https://apo-opa.co/4582Ed9), which puts up barriers to appreciating photography. The ‘World Unseen’ exhibition removes these barriers by offering a unique, accessible, and immersive way to experience and enjoy photography.

Click here to learn more: https://apo-opa.co/4aBBFI8

DEMONSTRATING CANON’S CUSTOMER-CENTRIC INNOVATION

Participation in the event not only demonstrates Canon’s commitment to contributing to the continent’s digital transformation and economic growth, but also provides a unique opportunity to showcase its products and solutions, as well as demonstrate how it is actively contributing to sustainable growth and education initiatives on the continent.

“Canon Central and North Africa’s participation at GITEX Africa is a testament to understanding and addressing the unique needs of the African region. We are very excited to showcase our wide ecosystem including the latest cutting-edge technologies, providing an immersive and interactive experience for attendees. We have an incredible range of innovative solutions that cater to various industries and applications. These include the wide range of EOS R System cameras&lenses, multicamera technology, and advanced printing solutions. Our goal is to inspire creativity, foster meaningful connections and drive technology advancement across the continent,” says Rashad Ghani, B2C Business Unit Director, Canon Central&North Africa

Conference attendees have the chance to explore unique experiential zones that showcase Canon’s offerings, providing an immersive experience that allows participants to interact with cutting-edge technology.As a brand with six offices across Africa offering diverse expertise, Canon has ensured that at GITEX, its entire expertise will be on-ground for partners and end users, fortifying our closer-to-customer strategy.

The Photography Application Zone offers the complete input-to-output technology Canon provides, allowing visitors to discover the mirrorless range of cameras and lenses and experience firsthand the precision and versatility of these state-of-the-art imaging tools, as well as explore the range of Canon photo printers. This zone aims to engage photography enthusiasts and professionals by providing them with the tools and inspiration to capture stunning images with unparalleled quality.

The Video Zone features captivating live demonstrations of Canon’s PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) camera range. This interactive experience highlights the advanced capabilities of the PTZ cameras showcasing their potential in various applications, from broadcast and live events to security and surveillance.

The Workspace Zone features a diverse range of products tailored to enhance productivity in both home offices and small to medium-sized businesses. Visitors can explore Canon’s MAXIFY and color laser printers, as well as B2B offerings such as the imagePRESS series, Uniflow, and PRISMA solutions. These B2B offerings will aid in document digitization and automation of processes, demonstrating how these products can streamline workflow and improve efficiency in work environments.

The Education Zone features the company’s education initiatives, highlighting Canon’s approach to education on the continent, which aligns with Canon’s corporate philosophy, Kyosei, a Japanese concept meaning living and working together for the common good. This zone will demonstrate how we bring to life our commitment to sustainability, how we work together, and our desire to create an environment for everyone to thrive and grow. Our dedicated team focuses on six programmes under the umbrella of Canon’s World of Education: the Miraisha Programme, Canon Academy Juniors, Canon Academy Photo, Canon Academy Video, Canon Print Hub, and the Canon Student Development Programme.

Amine Djouahra, B2B Business Unit Director, Canon Central and North Africa, expressed his enthusiasm upon Canon’s participation, “GITEX Africa 2024 is an incredible platform for us to connect with our valued partners and potential customers from across the African continent. This event represents a remarkable intersection of innovation and collaboration where we introduce cutting-edge technology while celebrating the strength of our local connections. These zones are designed to demonstrate our latest innovations and allow participants to interact with our latest technology. Our goal is to provide hands-on and interactive experiences that inspire creativity, forge valuable connections, and drive technological advancement throughout the region,”.

Canon’s participation in GITEX Africa is a testament to the company’s commitment to getting closer to its customers and bringing cutting-edge technology with hands-on experience. It serves as a strategic move to strengthen the company’s ever-growing presence in the African region.

Canon invites visitors to GITEX Africa to experience this unique, inclusive exhibition.

For more information, please visit Canon’s stands at 1B-30, Hall 1 and 17D-10 Hall 17 at GITEX Africa 2024.

