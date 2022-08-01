Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament (MP), Sam George, has questioned if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be able to survive a Tsunami embattled Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Safo may cause if she decides to speak.

Mr George made these comments in a Facebook post that stating he is ready for the fireworks any statement from the MP may cause.

He wrote: If Sarah Adwoa Safo decides to speak, would the Majority and NPP survive the Tsunami it would cause? Are they really ready for the inquest? As for me, I am ready for the fireworks.

Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George.

This comes days after President Nana Akufo-Addo sacked Miss Safo as the Gender Minister.

A statement, signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, said the President did so under Article 81(a) of the 1992 Constitution.

Below is Sam George’s post: