Francesco Camarda became the youngest player in Serie A history on Saturday, aged 15 years and 260 days.

The striker came on as a substitute for AC Milan in their win over Fiorentina.

The previous youngest debutant was Bologna’s Wisdom Amey, who was 15 years and 274 days old when he made his first appearance in 2021.

Ethan Nwaneri holds the Premier League record; he was aged 15 years and 181 days when he played for Arsenal against Brentford in September 2022.

Camarda was called up to the first team with Olivier Giroud suspended and Noah Okafor injured.

He only made his Uefa Youth League debut in September, scoring two goals against Newcastle United.

Camarda is one of only eight players to have made their debut in the Italian top flight before their 16th birthday.