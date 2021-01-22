Chief Mourners:

Abusuapanyin Kwaku Darbo, Obaapanyin Yaa Antwiwaa, Obaapanyin Akosua Pokua, Rev Henry Boahen( Assemblies Tema), Mr. Richard Oppong Boateng ( Sikaboat Tema), William Oppong Boateng (Contractor Tema), Eric Oppong Boateng(Germany), Doreen Oppong Boateng (Germany) regret to announce the death of their beloved mother:

Obaapanyin Christiana Owusu Afriyie

(A.K.A Auntie Christie)

Aged: 73 Years (1947-2020)

Funeral Arrangements Are As Follows:

There will be no wake!

Funeral Service: Saturday: 30th January, 2021 at the son’s residence at Peporso Osenase near Asamankese, Eastern Region.

Interment: At the Presbyterian Church Cemetery, then to the Presbyterian School Park.

Memorial and Thanksgiving Service: Sunday, 31st January 2021 at the Osenase Presbyterian Church.

Children: Eric Oppong-Boateng(USA), Juli Oppong Boateng(Canada), Mildred Oppong-Boateng (Germany), Doreen Oppong-Boateng(Germany), Sampson Oppong-Boateng(USA), Rev. Henry Boahen Assemblies of God (Comm. 8) Tema, Isaac Oppong Boateng (USA), Richard Oppong Boateng (Sikaboat Gas and Bottling Factory Tema), William Oppong Boateng Contractor (Tema), Frank Oppong Boateng (Businessman Accra), Kwaku Boateng a.k.a Janglo (Germany), Raymond Oppong Boateng (UK), R.Afari Minta (USA), Joyce Oppong Boateng(Italy), Mrs. Harriet Osei (Tema), Renate Oppong Boateng (Nurse ), Sampson Marfo and Maxwell Attafuah.

Grandchildren: 17

All Friends And Sympathizers Are Cordially Invited.