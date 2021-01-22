A security man, believed to be in his 30s, has allegedly killed his brother’s wife and stabbed his sister who is currently battling for her life.

Reports indicate the suspect, identified as David Mwinwelelo, allegedly committed the crime at Nabori, a village near Damongo in the West Gonja District of the Savannah Region.

The incident is said to have occurred around 8:00 am on Friday with the reason behind his actions not known.

Narrating the incident to Adom News’ Rebecca Nantoma, one of suspect Mwinwelelo’s sisters said he went to the deceased’s farm, killed her and afterwards dashed to the house to stab the second person.

The sister added that the suspect also attempted to take his life after allegedly committing the heinous crime.

He is currently undergoing treatment at the West Gonja District Hospital together with his sister who was stabbed.

ALSO READ:

The family, who described the suspect as a calm person who holds no grudges with his brother, is yet to come to terms with his actions.

The police have also visited the crime scene with investigations underway.

Watch the video attached above: