Funeral Arrangements Are As Follows :

There will be no wake!

Funeral Service: Saturday, 13th February 2020 at Twumasi Boateng Technical Institute-off Fise Junction Road, Fise; Amasaman.

Filing Past: 6:00am- 8:00am

Burial Service 8:30am-10:30am

Interment: Saturday, 13th February 2021 at Nkwatia-Kwahu, immediately after the funeral service.

Memorial & Thanksgiving Service: Sunday, 14th February 2021 at the Church of Pentecost (Fise Assembly).

Time: 8:00 am

NB: The gathering continues at the Twumasi Boateng Technical Institute-Off Fise Junction Road; Amasaman right after service ends.