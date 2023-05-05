The Black Meteors of Ghana will know its group opponents for the 2023 CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations later today.

The Black Meteors secured qualification for the tournament following a 2-1 goal aggregate against Algeria.

Ghana recorded a 1-1 drawn game against the North African side in the first leg of the final round of qualification before a 1-0 win in the return leg game at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The tournament will be held in Morocco later today with the draw of the tournament scheduled to be held later today in Rabat, Morocco at the Mohamed V1 Technical Centre.

Eight teams have qualified for the final tournament of the U23 Africa Cup of Nations. Morocco (host) – Egypt– Niger – Guinea – Congo – Ghana – Mali – Gabon

The U-23 AFCON will also be used as a qualifier for the 2024 Summer Olympics men’s football tournament in Paris, France.

Below is the procedure for the draw:

RANKING: The host Morocco will be in position A1 and the holder of the title Egypt will be in position B1 Ghana and Mali who qualified for the last edition will be in level 2

The remaining teams will be in level 3 PROCEDURES:

Pot 1 will have the 2 teams of level 2: Ghana & Mali.

• The 1st team drawn will go to the position A2.

• The 2nd team drawn will go to the position B2.

Pot 2 will have the 4 teams of level 3: Niger – Guinea – Congo & Gabon

• The 1st team drawn will go to the position A3.

• The 2nd team drawn will go to the position B3.

• The 3rd team drawn will go to the position A4.

• The 4th team drawn will go to the position B4

