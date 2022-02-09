Confederation of African Football has revealed the dates for next month’s 2022 World Cup qualification play-offs between Ghana and Nigeria.

The two West African heavyweights will rekindle their rivalry to secure one of the five African slots for the World’s most anticipated tournament later this year.

Per reports from Sports Journalists, George Addo, the Black Stars will face off with the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the first leg of their World Cup playoffs fixture on Thursday, March 24.

Update



🇳🇬🇬🇭 World Cup playoffs.



Black Stars will host Nigeria's Super Eagles on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at the Cape Coast stadium



The return leg will be played in Abuja on Sunday March 27, 2022 .



✔️✔️#WCQ2022 #joysports pic.twitter.com/VPkRHhEgYn — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) February 8, 2022

The game will be hosted at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium as the Federation previously rejected a request from the GFA to move the game to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The return leg is scheduled for March 27, three days after the first game at Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, Nigeria.

The winner from the two legs will represent the continent at the Mundial which is scheduled to take place from November 21 in Qatar.