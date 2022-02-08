Sadio Mane and Edouard Mendy, and Egyptian forward, Mohammed Salah have been named in the Confederation of African Football’s best team of the just-ended 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] tournament.

The announcement of the team was done on Monday evening and it was a collection of the tournament’s best players as determined by the Technical Study Group that was tasked with assessing the football played during the tournament and choosing the various best players from all the matches that were contested during the competition.

Source: CAF via Twitter

The likes of Achraf Hakimi of Morocco, Edmund Tapsoba of Burkina Faso and Vincent Aboubakar of Cameroon all made the starting eleven.

Comoros captain, Youssouf M’Changama was named as part of the substitutes together with Collins Fai, Karl Ekambi Toko and Andre Anguissa, all of Cameroon.

In all, the team was made up of players from Cameroon, Morocco, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Egypt and Comoros and it was set up in a 4-3-3 formation.

The 33rd edition of the AFCON ended with Senegal beating Egypt 4-2 on penalties on Sunday to lift their first title..