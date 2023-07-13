The President of the Institution of Engineering and Technology, Ghana, Henry Kwadwo Boateng, has admitted that contractors sometimes do ‘shoddy’ work due to insufficient funds from the government.

According to him, the amount of money provided by the government sometimes is insufficient for the project provided and that they sometimes adjust.

Contractors in the country have been accused on countless occasions of engaging in shoddy work and they sometimes face the wrath of residents in areas where construction work is taking place.

The president of the Institution of Engineering and Technology, Ghana who appeared on Burning Issues on Adom FM, responding to some of those claims, said when they are given contracts, they draw their plans and design with estimates and present for budget “but government officials will tell you there is no money to carry out the design.”

Mr Boateng added that when that happens, they go back and re-adjust the initial plans and designs to suit the amount available.

“When government wants to undertake a construction of road at a particular area, the contractors go to site to survey a lot of things such as population of the area, landscape, rain pattern to help us do the right design and sizes of culverts. But when we present the budget, government will tell us, the fund is not enough so if we can do something about it,’ he added.