The Ministry of National Security has rejected media reports and publications alleging the Ghana Armed Forces is forcing Burkinabe refugees out of Ghana.

The Ministry in a press statement issued on Thursday, July 13, said Ghana is committed to offering shelter and support to Burkinabe nationals.

According to the Ministry, the Ghana Refugee Board and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), has established a temporary reception centre for 2,100 displaced Burkinabe nationals.

“The Ministry, in collaboration with the Ghana Refugee Board and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), has accordingly established a temporary reception centre in the Upper East Region, capable of holding an estimated Two thousand, one hundred (2,100) displaced people from Burkina Faso.

“Currently, five hundred and thirty (530) displaced Burkinabes are being accommodated at the reception centre. Additionally, Ghanaian official entities ensure that displaced persons have access to free food and medical care. Also, as part of measures to enhance containment efforts, a 30-acre land has been acquired for the establishment of housing facilities to host displaced persons.”

Further, the National Security Ministry added the repatriation currently happening is consistent with international protocols on the management of refugees.

It added that has been implemented in collaboration with Burkinabe Immigration Authorities along the Ghana-Burkina Faso border.

“Contrary to claims that displaced Burkinabes are being forced out of Ghana, a repatriation process has been instituted at the reception centre to aid the movement of Burkinabes who wish to return to their country.

“The Government of Ghana reiterates its commitment to maintaining peace, stability, and territorial integrity while ensuring the well-being of its citizens.

“Operations will continue to be conducted with respect for human rights, including the rights of refugees and displaced persons from neighbouring countries,” the statement added.