Dancehall musician, Samini has backed actor, John Dumelo who has charged government to invest in tomato production.

He argued that, until government takes a decision, neighbouring countries will continue to determine the price.

High prices of tomatoes, Reasons: We buy from Burkina and they determine prices for us. 2. It’s risky driving into Burkina because of highway robbers. 3. Exchange rate CFA- Cedi” he wrote on Twitter.

John Dumelo said the only solution is for Ghana to grow our own tomatoes to meet market demands.

Solution: Grow our own tomatoes using irrigation from Sept through to April each year. Thanks, he wrote.

A day after putting out the tweet, dancehall musician, Samini, who is also a farmer, agreed with Mr. Dumelo.

Check out the tweet below:

MORE: