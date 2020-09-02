Twenty-four-year-old pregnant Ghanaian YouTube star dancer, Nicole Thea, who died along with her unborn son is set to be buried on September 4, 2020.

Nicole who was eight months pregnant with son Reign, passed away in July 2020, at home in Hexborough, Yorkshire.

The family in a notice on her Instagram page said the service will be held at the Church, City of London Cemetery, Aldersbrook Road, Manor Park, E12 5DQ.

However, sympathisers are expected to arrive by 11:45 am ‬ before the service ‪starts at 12 noon.

As a way of paying their last respects, the family has asked all the attendees to wear something pink since it was Nicole’s favourite colour.

She is reported to have complained to her boyfriend, Global Boga, that she was suffering chest and back pains.

Nicole had previously told her 250,000 followers she felt like something was killing her from the inside and that she was dying in the last few weeks.

However, days after her demise, the family pointed out they suspect a heart attack as the tragic star said she was also having difficulties breathing in the weeks before the tragedy.

