Bullet and Wendy Shay

Rufftown Records boss, Bullet, has celebrated his successful signee, Wendy Shay as she clocks her second year in Ghana’s music industry.

Her emergence into the music industry on June 1, 2018 was after the demise of the record label’s star musician, Ebony Reigns.

In a lengthy commemorative post on Instagram, Bullet revealed the news of Ebony’s demise came with waves of shock, confusion and depression which led him to think his contribution to the industry was over.

As fortunate as he could be, he was motivated by Wendy who was ready to quit her nursing career and relocate to Ghana to do music if only he will manage her.

ALSO READ

Bullet revealed he shed off every skepticism due to the continuous pressure weighed on him by Wendy and his label.

Tagging her as a “sacrifice and test for my company”, Bullet said he is ever grateful he gave Wendy a nod, as her success light could not stop dimming.

View this post on Instagram

Two years ago I was in Sweden when I heard about the demise of Ebony Reigns. I went through pain, shock, confusion and depression. In my mind I thought that was the end of my contribution to the entertainment industry in Ghana. I wanted to find a job in Sweden and not return back to Ghana after the funeral. The only thing that motivated me to stay in the music industry was onel lady who was ready to quit nursing in Germany and relocate to do music in ghana if only I will manage her This was at a time I had lost believe in myself and my dream but her continual applying of pressure to be under my management made me consider giving it another shot. Wendy shay'sproject was a make or break for me and my label. She was next after ebony and if she blows, rufftown records blow again and if she fails, rufftown goes down. I was already down at that moment so I felt there was nothing to loose after all on my side but she was going to be the sacrifice and test for my company. God being so good Wendy's been a huge success and that has motivated me to sign more acts. Today marks your two years in the music industry @wendyshayofficial.i want to say thank you for not giving up when they tried so hard to pull you down.Happy anniversary #strongestwomanever #mostbeautiful #mosttalented #mosthumble

A post shared by Ricky Nana Agyeman (@bullet_rufftown) on


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR