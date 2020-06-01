Rufftown Records boss, Bullet, has celebrated his successful signee, Wendy Shay as she clocks her second year in Ghana’s music industry.

Her emergence into the music industry on June 1, 2018 was after the demise of the record label’s star musician, Ebony Reigns.

In a lengthy commemorative post on Instagram, Bullet revealed the news of Ebony’s demise came with waves of shock, confusion and depression which led him to think his contribution to the industry was over.

As fortunate as he could be, he was motivated by Wendy who was ready to quit her nursing career and relocate to Ghana to do music if only he will manage her.

Bullet revealed he shed off every skepticism due to the continuous pressure weighed on him by Wendy and his label.

Tagging her as a “sacrifice and test for my company”, Bullet said he is ever grateful he gave Wendy a nod, as her success light could not stop dimming.