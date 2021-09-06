Celebrity pastors Daniel Obinim and Rev. Obofuor are more entertainers than ‘Men of God.’

This is the view of artiste manager Bulldog who averred that the two men do more of entertaining with their engagements on social media.

“I think those men are entertainers. (There is nothing wrong) with entertainment, it is the backbone of society,” he defended when asked if he stood by his position.

While admitting that the two preach the word of God, he stressed that their activities on social media pointed more in the direction of entertainers.

Bulldog made the comment when he appeared as a guest on UTV.

Obinim and Obofuor have in the past traded accusations and hurled verbal missiles at each other from their pulpits.