Bryan Acheampong donates GHC500,000 worth of farm inputs to farmers in his constituency

Over six thousand farmers in the Kwahu East District of the Abetifi constituency have received farm inputs worth Ghc500,000 to support their farming activities.

The items, ranging from wellington boots, cutlasses, fertilisers, etc, were given to the farmers at Hweehwee, a farming community in the district.

This is the biggest donation made by the Member of Parliament (MP) to farmers in the area so far.

Presenting the items to the farmers, the head of the District Agric Department praised the MP for such ‘a great support’, adding that this will complement his previous support in the form of tools and tractor donated in the past. He urged the farmers to put the items to good use.

Speaking at the event, Isaac Agyapong, the District Chief Executive (DCE), hailed President Nana Akufo-Addo for putting up so many agricultural programmes to support farmers.

He touted the implementation of Planting for Food and Jobs, Planting for Export and Rural Development programme, cocoa pruning and rearing for food and jobs among others.

He assured the farmers who gathered at the event of the government’s continuous support to improve their livelihood.

The DCE appealed to Ghanaian youth to involve themselves in agricultural activities, especially farming.

“Let me make this passionate appeal to the youth. Don’t just come as witnesses to such events but also venture into agriculture activities, especially farming. It is one of the lucrative jobs all over the world. I’ll urge you to look that direction and you would be glad you did,” he said.

He said the youth should see agriculture as a prestigious sector that could assist in eradicating poverty.

Present at the ceremony were chiefs, members of staff of the assembly and assemblymen, as well as heads of Departments.