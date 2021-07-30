A group of Nigerian athletes – who were ruled ineligible to compete at the Olympics in Tokyo – have held a protest in the Japanese city.

On Wednesday, the Athletics Integrity Unit ruled that a total of 20 competitors, including 10 from Nigeria, would be unable to take part in the competition because of non-compliance with out-of-competition drug testing requirements in the run-up to the games.

The athletes held placards criticising officials, with one saying: “Why should we suffer because of someone else’s negligence?”

A Nigerian journalist has shared pictures of the protest: