A group of Nigerian athletes – who were ruled ineligible to compete at the Olympics in Tokyo – have held a protest in the Japanese city.
On Wednesday, the Athletics Integrity Unit ruled that a total of 20 competitors, including 10 from Nigeria, would be unable to take part in the competition because of non-compliance with out-of-competition drug testing requirements in the run-up to the games.
The athletes held placards criticising officials, with one saying: “Why should we suffer because of someone else’s negligence?”
A Nigerian journalist has shared pictures of the protest:
#Nigeria‘s DRAMA GOLD in #JPN— Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) July 30, 2021
Athletes from #NGR declared ineligible to compete at the #Olympics took to the streets in protest.
They’ve been at #Tokyo2020 for the track & field events.
10 ruled out because of their official’s non-compliance with out-of-competition drug tests. pic.twitter.com/Aq8daDYQgz