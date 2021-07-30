Youth of Busunu in the Savannah Region have apologised to Member of Parliament (MP) for Damongo Constituency, Abu Jinapor, for rejecting his Sallah rice.

The Busunu residents chased out some New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives delegated by the MP to distribute rice for the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations.

Their reason was that they prefered jobs to bags of rice that they could not feed off till eternity.

But, at a latest press conference, party executives and some elders have apologised on behalf of the youth.

A statement read by the NPP polling station secretary, John Ndodu Doshie, said the people, who were said to have rejected the Sallah rice, have apologised to the MP, chiefs and elders of Busunu.

He added that this is not the first time the MP for Damongo has made such a donation; it is an annual ritual he has been performing long before becoming the MP.

Also, Mr Doshie stated that the youth have realised unemployment generally is an age-old problem in the country and Africa as a whole.

He said in terms of development at Busunu, the MP has provided motorbikes to volunteer teachers and monthly allowance to motivate them in their work.

He also donated 100 bicycles to students around Busunu community who were walking miles to access education at Busunu and has provided free transportation to students in the community to travel to Damongo to write their Basic Education Certificate Examination.

He added that the MP has provided an ambulance to the Busunu health centre to facilitate healthcare delivery in the community and a tractor to plough in some farms in Busunu for a Month now.

Equipped with such info, the youth apologised to the MP and assured they will have faith in him, to serve them diligently.