Shocking footage shows a bride and wedding guests break down in tears at the sight of a United States-based groom they saw for the first time.
The footage captured moments well-wishers and family members were seated at the wedding waiting for the groom’s arrival.
To their shock, a diminutive man stepped out of his vehicle which was parked not far from them to meet family and friends.
ALSO READ:
A woman, believed to be the bride’s mother, wept uncontrollably as she calls out her daughter’s name.
The bride, who was also shocked by the scene, stood speechless.
Watch the video below:
Malian woman left in shock after meeting her US based husband-to-be for the first time pic.twitter.com/m6oSfSeD74— GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) November 4, 2020