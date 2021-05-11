An overzealous bride caused commotion at her wedding when she stripped her gown to perform seductively for her groom.

Taking centre stage of the premise, the bride, clad in a silver shimmery short dress, took inspiration from her mentor, Beyonce and performed one of her hit songs. For the performance which lasted four minutes, the bride required three backup dancers who were semi nude, as the groom watches in dismay.

The bride twerked her heart out and received massive cheering from the crowd who were taking videos of her mini performance.

The Nigerian newly-wed proved she was crazy in love and gave her husband soft kisses amid dancing.

The video has generated mixed reactions on social media with many describing her performance as impeccable while to others, the show was nothing but immorality on display.

