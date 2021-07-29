All roads lead to Breman Asikuma on Saturday, July 31, 2021, as the Breman Traditional Area celebrates and honours Adom FM’s Alex Kobina Stonne aka Kobby Stonne.

The award is in recognition of his outstanding achievements in the Media industry.

This honorary ceremony is spearheaded by Downtown Pub in collaboration with Sintim Media, VillageLife Royals, Men’s Web and 1Tim shot.

The initiative seeks to welcome Kobby Stonne and his friends from the Multimedia Group as part of the community’s homecoming fair.

As part of the ceremony, an honorary award will be presented to Kobby Stonne for his extraordinary efforts made in putting the District on the map by emerging as the best Akan sports commentator in Ghana twice in a row.