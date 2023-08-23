Fati Ali, breaking free from the recurring family patterns, especially concerning women, held a firm belief in her ability to forge a different path, despite the uncertainty surrounding it.

Becoming the first female President of the Students Representative Council (SRC) at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), Fati Ali recollected her journey that initially mirrored her older sisters’ trajectory towards marriage after completing senior high school. However, an unexpected intervention from her brother altered her course.

She achieved the remarkable feat of being the first woman from her family to progress to university after senior high school. Yet, this achievement was just the beginning, propelling her into a realm where she felt compelled to do more, inadvertently sparking her deep interest in student politics.

Reflecting on her early days at GIJ, Fati Ali admitted to her reserved demeanor. However, her innate observant nature never waned. She explained, “When I came to GIJ, in the first two semesters, I was very quiet and not really involved in student politics, but I was observing and realized the students were losing faith in the SRC and that there were many things that needed to be corrected… I realized things were not the way they were supposed to be.”

Determined to make a difference, she began her subtle crusade to support her peers and juniors. Fati Ali believed in the collective nature of development, emphasizing that change doesn’t happen when one remains passive. She expressed, “So, I started championing, in my own corner, however I could help my colleagues – however I could help my colleagues and juniors, because I believe development is collective, so, if you sit in your corner and expect it to happen, it won’t.”

Her own inspiring journey became the catalyst for her selfless efforts. She shared, “My story inspires me that I’ve found a way to connect it to the GIJ story. That, regardless of my background, I persevered and I got here.” Despite initially hesitating when asked to be a running mate during her first year, she gradually delved deeper into the student political ecosystem. Her understanding grew, and she recognized the void that needed filling. “In democracy, every faction should have a voice, and in our case, the SRC, and if the students are losing interest, who is going to have the voice; who are you going to advocate for?”

Driven by her belief that leadership isn’t tied to titles, Fati Ali began assisting in various capacities without aspiring for a leadership role. She asserted, “I believe that you don’t need a portfolio to serve; you don’t need to have a title to lead or serve people.”

As challenges mounted, her resolve only grew stronger. She revealed, “But as the going got tough, I realised that sometimes, when you have the portfolio, it makes it easier to make certain conversations and negotiations. So, I made up my mind that let me contest for the presidency.”