The 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards, which was held on June 1, 2024 at the Grand Arena in Accra, had some brilliant performances.

Stonebwoy’s act, has been tipped by music lovers and aficionados as one of the best on the night.

With Elisabeth Efua Sutherland, the great-granddaughter of Efua Sutherland as the creative director, Nana Kwame Adu-Gyamfi as technical director, and Kwaku Kwakye handling visual effects, Stonebwoy delivered a top class performance that has received rave reviews.

Concept of the performance

To represent Stonebwoy’s origins, the performance started with appellations from an elder from the Volta Region, Christian Kobla Tetey, a member of the Lododo Art Foundation. This foundation, led by Dr. Sarah Dorgbadzi from the University of Ghana, focuses on preserving Ghana’s intangible heritage through storytelling, proverbs, folk songs, and oral histories.

The team collaborated with Thomas Nii Lantey Botchway, founder of the Indigenous Vibes Band, to incorporate traditional drumming, dance, and music. The 30-member cultural troupe, based in Jamestown, Accra, performed the Sohu dance and Borborbor from the Volta Region.

To emphasize themes of representation, legacy, and hard work, elements of flags and fire were incorporated throughout the performance.

Song Selection

The primary focus was to showcase Stonebwoy’s vocal prowess and highlight his maturity in music and stagecraft. Stonebwoy worked closely with BHIM band leader Acoustic Music and DJ Sedem to perfect the setlist, ensuring the energy progressed seamlessly throughout the performance.

Performance Breakdown

• Intro: The performance opened with a video showcasing life in the Volta Region, accompanied by proverbs spoken in Ɛʋɛ by the elder, and dancers from the cultural troupe displaying regional dance.

Stonebwoy entered the stage with his back to the audience, symbolizing the escape of the Ewe people from Notsé. This historic event, where the Ewe people ingeniously escaped

oppression by breaking through the walls of Notsé, was a powerful representation of resilience and liberation, mirroring Stonebwoy’s own journey and triumphs.

• Manodzi: “Manodzi” symbolizes reigning and staying on top. This was represented by a lion, the King of the Jungle, and the waving of the BHIM flag by a dancer with two flags around Stonebwoy, signifying victory through perseverance.

• Life and Money: This song emphasizes creating good music, enjoying life, and prosperity. Visually, it was represented with images of cowries on the screens, symbolizing historical wealth.

• Your Body: An unreleased song performed as an acoustic duet with a pianist, accompanied by two dancers. The screens displayed a silhouette of a woman’s body, creating a captivating visual and highlighting Stonebwoy’s voice.

• Into the Future: The most popular song on the album, performed with vibrant energy and smooth, tropical vibes. Urban dancers led by Zigi elevated the performance, with the band in full swing.

• Apotheke: A fun moment showcasing the longstanding collaboration between Stonebwoy and Zigi. The dancers performed close to Stonebwoy, who joined in the choreography.

• Ekelebe: This song heightened the energy, featuring sharp and aggressive dance movements, fire fans, and the return of flags, symbolizing victory through domination.

• Overlord: The performance concluded with high energy, more flags, and effects. The dancers converged around Stonebwoy, with Zigi draping his jacket over him, establishing him as the Overlord.

The meticulous attention to detail in song selection, running order, visual representations, and choreography ensured that Stonebwoy’s TGMA performance was a tribute to his roots and a celebration of his artistic evolution

Watch the performance below:

