Members of the Mankessim branch of the Bread Bakers Association of Ghana have expressed their dissatisfaction over the increment in the price of ingredients used in their baking activities.

According to them, they have been incurring huge losses lately due to the high cost of the ingredients, hence the need for the government to intervene.

Speaking to Adom News, they revealed that the government used to support them with some ingredients at lower prices but not anymore.

They added that “indeed we need his help at this hard time.”

Calling on the government for support, they stated that the government should take swift action to help them make ends meet.

They also mentioned that strike action may be undertaken if nothing is done about the situation.