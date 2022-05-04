A four-year-old boy has allegedly been killed and dumped into a river at Gomoa Nyanyano in the Central region.

According to eyewitnesses, the body of Kweku Adom was found with some of his body parts removed.

Residents suspect the four-year-old was killed for ritual purposes.

Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei who followed the story said the deceased before his alleged murder lived at Kasoa CP but travelled to Gomoa Nyanyano during schools’ vacation.

Father of the deceased, Bernard Kweku Nyarko, said his son got missing over the weekend, and all efforts to find him were proved futile.

He revealed that in the early hours of Wednesday, the child’s body was found with his tongue, hair, and other body parts missing.

“My son went through pains. He really suffered before dying and this must not go unpunished,” he said.

He said he has lodged a complaint at the Gomoa Nyanyano Police Station.

The distraught father has called on the police to ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous act are brought to book.

