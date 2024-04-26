Beautiful Ghanaian actress and TV personality, Joselyn Dumas, has opened up about the challenges of many single mothers who are struggling to find a partner because of societal biases.

On her recent podcast, Keeping it Real with Joselyn Dumas, The Perfect Picture actress shared a personal story of a friend who refused to settle down with a lady because she had a child.

According to Dumas, her friend by name Anthony, firmly stated that it wasn’t his thing to be with a ‘born one’ or ‘born two’.

“He said Bi, B2, I’m not in and I said to myself, ‘this is the reason a lot of single mothers are single with their children.

“Now his reason was, why am I going to raise somebody’s child? That’s not my bloodline. He doesn’t have my DNA in him. Why am I now going to help someone’s bloodline grow? What about mine?” she said.

Joselyn, who he is herself a single mother, said his friend’s mindset is a reflection of the views of a larger majority of people who don’t want to have meaningful relationship with single mothers.

She also criticised the double standard in society’s views on raising non-biological children, arguing that it should not be seen differently from adoption.

“I have a child but these men won’t even ask you, they don’t even care why you have a child. You’ve had seven miscarriages when you got married. You meet a guy, you were dating and you got pregnant, are you going to abort the baby because you aren’t married?