The Bolgatanga High Court has issued a warrant for the arrest of the Nayiri of the Mamprugu traditional area, Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, and his kingmakers.

This is on the back of an ex parte motion application by one Lieutenant Colonel Ajibadeck Benjamin Baba (Rtd).

The warrant is connected to the enskinment of a new Bawku Naba on February 15 which has been described as illegal and condemned.

The applicant has prayed the court to also arrest Alhaji Seidu Abagre who was enskinned the new chief by the Nayiri despite the recognition of Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II as the overlord of Bawku.

Meanwhile, a group of irate youth in Nalerigu have clashed with some military personnel deployed to effect the arrest.

The youth reportedly mounted roadblocks on the night of February 19.